Ex-Sanitary Inspector Arrested In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Ex-Sanitary inspector arrested in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment has arrested a proclaimed offender/sanitary inspector on charge of getting employment on fake documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has arrested a proclaimed offender/sanitary inspector on charge of getting employment on fake documents.

ACE authorities said Friday regional director ACE Babar Rehman has come to know that Aqeel Abbas got employment of sanitary inspector in health department on fake diploma and certificates.

During investigation it was disclosed that the said accused got employment in 2007 and he damaged the treasury by Rs1915, 917 in salary account. Avoiding arrest the accused Aqeel Abbas left city and settled in another place.

On the orders of RD Babar Rehman, the raiding team of ACE headed by Aman Ullah Goraya has succeeded in arresting the absconder accused Aqeel Abbas after 9 years.

