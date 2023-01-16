Ex SCBA President shot dead, accused arrested: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Former President, Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) and senior lawyer, Abdul Latif Afridi has been shot dead in the bar room of Peshawar High Court Bar Association here on Monday.

According to police, the senior lawyer received six bullet injuries and was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the alleged killer was arrested on the spot and shifted for interrogation. The motive behind the murder can't be immediately ascertained.

Abdul Latif Afridi had served as President SCBA, PHCBA and as Member National Assembly. He was an expert of constitutional affairs and legal subjects. He survived several life attempts in the past and narrowly escaped.

The lawyers protested against the brutal killing of their senior colleague and chanted slogans. They boycotted the court's proceeding and demanded the unmasking of the mastermind behind the broad day murder of Abdul Latif Afridi.