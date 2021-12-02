Ex SE KMC Ashfaq Shaikh dies

Retired Superintending Engineer Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Ashfaq Ahmed Shaikh has passed away at the age of 61

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Retired Superintending Engineer Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Ashfaq Ahmed Shaikh has passed away at the age of 61.

Ex Superintending Engineer Ashfaq Ahmed Shaikh breathed his last due to cancer at his residence in Karachi and was laid to rest at Pehlwan Goth graveyard on Thursday afternoon.

A large number of people belonging to Shaikh community attended the funeral prayer.

Late Ashfaq Shaikh was brother of Col (R) Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shaikh.