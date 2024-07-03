Ex-senator Among 3 Killed In Bajur Remote-controlled Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 06:58 PM
At least three persons, including former Senator Hadayat Ullah, were killed in a remote control bomb device attack on his car
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least three persons, including former Senator Hadayat Ullah, were killed in a remote control bomb device attack on his car.
Private news channels quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bakht Munir reported that ex-Senator Hadayat Ullah along with his companions was travelling in a car when it was hit by the remote controlled device blast.
The police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital, besides cordoning off the area to trace the culprits behind this killing.
Recent Stories
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region
5 children drown in Awaran canal
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams
Pakistani IT companies offers diverse range of products, services: Shaza Fatima
Senate Standing Committee on Finance meets
NCW, UN experts in protected area planning embark on field tour in Uruq Bani Maa ..
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishmen ..
Environment Ministry unveils investment opportunity to build coffee city in Al-B ..
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUI, CERN to strengthen, expand collaboration3 minutes ago
-
IGP awards Ghazi Medals to 18 constables of Bahawalpur region3 minutes ago
-
5 children drown in Awaran canal3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on polio teams45 seconds ago
-
Veteran journalist Younis Adeem passes away45 seconds ago
-
AIGP for increasing reliance over modern technology38 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishment40 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets Putin; emphasises expanding bilateral trade, defence cooperation43 seconds ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail lauds role of minorities for development of country, pro ..28 seconds ago
-
Funds for Industrial Home increased in current fiscal year: Manager33 seconds ago
-
CCPO Lahore chairs progress review meeting on development schemes48 minutes ago