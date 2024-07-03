Ex-senator among 3 killed in Bajur remote-controlled blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) At least three persons, including former Senator Hadayat Ullah, were killed in a remote control bomb device attack on his car.

Private news channels quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bakht Munir reported that ex-Senator Hadayat Ullah along with his companions was travelling in a car when it was hit by the remote controlled device blast.

The police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital, besides cordoning off the area to trace the culprits behind this killing.