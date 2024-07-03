Open Menu

Ex-senator Hidayatullah Among 4 Killed In Bajaur Blast: RPO Malakand

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Ex-senator Hidayatullah among 4 killed in Bajaur blast: RPO Malakand

Former senator Hidayatullah Khan and three other persons were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Former senator Hidayatullah Khan and three other persons were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur confirmed the deaths and, said that the former senator’s car was targeted in the IED attack in Bajaur’s Damadola area.

He told reporters that no one had claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

Bajaur District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad said that the bomb disposal unit was conducting its investigation and the situation would become clear after its report.

He said that the former senator was on the way to a by-election campaign in Damadola where he was attacked.

Besides the ex-senator, two of the other deceased were identified as Malik Irfan of Niyag Banda and Nazar Din of Nawagai .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and summoned a report from police authorities.

All aspects of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted, he said

KP Government Spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said: “Such cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirits.”

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry condemned the attack, saying that it was very unfortunate.

“We will not be discouraged by such cowardly attacks. The martyrdom of the former senator and others will not go in vain,” he said, extending his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Police Car Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

9 minutes ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

9 minutes ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

9 minutes ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

9 minutes ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

19 minutes ago
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

19 minutes ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

19 minutes ago
 NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown por ..

NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..

19 minutes ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhk ..

Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack

2 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash re ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surfac ..

Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan