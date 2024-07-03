Ex-senator Hidayatullah among 4 killed in Bajaur blast: RPO Malakand

Former senator Hidayatullah Khan and three other persons were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Former senator Hidayatullah Khan and three other persons were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bajaur on Wednesday.

Malakand Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur confirmed the deaths and, said that the former senator’s car was targeted in the IED attack in Bajaur’s Damadola area.

He told reporters that no one had claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

Bajaur District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad said that the bomb disposal unit was conducting its investigation and the situation would become clear after its report.

He said that the former senator was on the way to a by-election campaign in Damadola where he was attacked.

Besides the ex-senator, two of the other deceased were identified as Malik Irfan of Niyag Banda and Nazar Din of Nawagai .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and summoned a report from police authorities.

All aspects of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted, he said

KP Government Spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said: “Such cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirits.”

KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry condemned the attack, saying that it was very unfortunate.

“We will not be discouraged by such cowardly attacks. The martyrdom of the former senator and others will not go in vain,” he said, extending his condolences to the relatives of the victims.