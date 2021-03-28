UrduPoint.com
Ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-haq Thanvi Joins PTI

Sun 28th March 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent scholar ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), here on Sunday.

A delegation of PTI leaders met with the ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanwi at his residence here, Naib Imam Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust, Maulana Ehtemam-ul-haq Thanvi told APP.

After the meeting, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanavi along with PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman and others announced to join PTI, in a press conference.

Talking to media, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi said that if PM Imran Khan will take one step, we will take two or three steps and we will stand with the PTI in making Pakistan prosperous.

