Ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-haq Thanvi joins PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Prominent scholar ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), here on Sunday.

A delegation of PTI leaders met with the ex-senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanwi at his residence here, Naib Imam Jama-e-Masjid Thanvi Trust, Maulana Ehtemam-ul-haq Thanvi told APP.

After the meeting, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanavi along with PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman and others announced to join PTI, in a press conference.

Talking to media, Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi said that if PM Imran Khan will take one step, we will take two or three steps and we will stand with the PTI in making Pakistan prosperous.