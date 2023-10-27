ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Former senator and founding member of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Technology, Saleem Saifullah called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday, the PM Office said.

The former senator lauded the economic policies of the caretaker government.

He also invited the prime minister to visit the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Technology.