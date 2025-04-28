Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

The President of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS), Lieutenant General (Retd.) Malik Abdul Qayyum has stressed for diplomacy and preparedness over Indus Water Treaty issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The President of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS), Lieutenant General (Retd.) Malik Abdul Qayyum has stressed for diplomacy and preparedness over Indus Water Treaty issue.

He said that the entire nation including millions of ex-service men stand with the armed forces and would participate to avert any aggression if committed from the eastern border.

Addressing to a press conference here on Monday at National Press Club, Rawalpindi, Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum stressed that the Indus Water Treaty, backed by the World Bank, couldn't be unilaterally revoked. He highlighted India’s violations of international laws while affirming Pakistan’s right to construct dams, such as Bhasha and Mohmand.

Regarding India’s threats to divert rivers, Qayyum said that completely blocking water flow is impractical. He underscored the need of dams.

He said that the world is currently neither fully unipolar nor multipolar. However, the shift of global financial influence toward the East is rapidly progressing, and Western powers are making every effort to halt this transition.

The press conference was attended by senior officials of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society, including Vice Admiral (Retd.) Abdul Aleem (Senior Vice President), Commodore (Retd.) M. Arshad Mahmood Khan (Secretary General), Lieutenant General (Retd.) Muhammad Afzal (Vice President), Major General (Retd.) Liaquat Ali (Vice President), Air Marshal (Retd.) Parvez Nawaz (Vice President), Chief Organizer Aziz Ahmed Awahn, Office Secretary Qazi Khalid Mahmood, and other dignitaries.

Chief Organizer Aziz Ahmed Awan, in his address, stated that the Indian government seeks to keep its people ignorant of the facts. To achieve this, India has banned 16 Pakistani channels affecting 63 million people. He condemned this move as reprehensible.

Malik Aziz warned that if India attempts to impose war on Pakistan, the millions of ex service men, along with the entire Pakistani nation, would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces in defense of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan has been perhaps the biggest victim of terrorism, not just in South Asia but possibly globally, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of precious lives and an economic toll of nearly USD 600.0 billion.

He labeled India as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in South Asia, accusing it of promoting terrorist activities not only in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Assam, and the Maldives but also in Canada and the U.S.

Regarding the recent false-flag attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he called it a staged conspiracy, similar to past incidents like Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama, aimed at influencing public sentiment ahead of Bihar’s state elections.

He condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the Vienna Conventions, urging the international community to take immediate notice and act to de-escalate tensions. Otherwise, if war is imposed, Pakistan is fully prepared to exercise its right to self-defense.