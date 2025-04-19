Ex-servicemen condole death of Qasim Munir’s wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) on Saturday condoled the death of the wife of Syed Qasim Munir, brother of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

President PESS Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum Malik, Lieutenant General (retd) Muhammad Afzal, Major General Liaquat Ali, Air Marshal (retd) Pervez Nawaz, Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem, former Balochistan governor Lieutenant General (retd) Qadir Baloch and Chief Organizer of Peace Aziz Ahmed Awan, in a joint statement, expressed their deep grief over the passing away Syed Qasim Munir’s wife and prayed to the Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to her family to bear the loss with equanimity .

They said that the PESS members equally shared the grief of bereaved family.