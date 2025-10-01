Ex Servicemen welcome Pak Saudi defence agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) President of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS), Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum has welcomed the recently inked Pakistan Saudi Arabia Strategic Defense Agreement.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday , Gen Qayyum presented the Society’s stance on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism strategy, the national economy, the recent Pakistan–Saudi Strategic Defense Agreement (SMDA), and U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point middle East peace plan.

Terming the recent defense agreement with Saudi Arabia as historic, Gen Abdul Qayyum said that Pakistan’s USD 9.0 billion defence budget and experienced military, when combined with Saudi Arabia’s USD 78.0 billion budget and vast resources, would create a highly beneficial partnership for both countries. He paid tribute to Army Chief Field Marshall General Syed Asim Munir and the military leadership for enhancing Pakistan’s global standing through successful operations.

Gen Abdul Qayyum paid tribute to Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, police, and other security institutions for defeating the designs of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other foreign sponsored groups.

He emphasized that the government’s four-pronged strategy; military operations, legislation, diplomatic measures, and socio-economic justice must continue with full force to eradicate terrorism from its roots.

Welcoming recent improvements in the economy, including a rise in foreign exchange reserves, better export performance, and tax reforms, he cautioned that the growing gap between the rich and poor must be reduced and reliance on loans curtailed, as nearly one-fourth of the Federal budget currently depends on borrowing. He demanded that the minimum pension of retired soldiers be brought in line with the national minimum wage.

On international affairs, Gen Abdul Qayyum welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, highlighting its positive aspects such as prisoner releases, Israeli troop withdrawals, ceasefire, and reconstruction. However, he expressed concerns over the absence of a two-state solution and doubts about Israel’s intentions. He stressed that the plan could pave the way for a two-state solution already recognized by majority countries worldwide.

He reiterated that PESS is committed to the country’s security, stability, and global standing. He underscored the need for social justice, economic equity, and a peace-oriented global outlook.

Chief Organizer of PESS, Aziz Ahmed Awan, Senior Vice President Abdul Aleem, Secretary General Commodore (R) Arshad Khan, Air Marshal (R) Pervez Nawaz, Maj Gen (R) Liaqat Ali, former Senator Mian Ateeq, and other office-bearers oh the Society were also present during the presser.