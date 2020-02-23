UrduPoint.com
Ex-SHO Held Over Tampering With Murder Case Record

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Ex-SHO held over tampering with murder case record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested a former station house officer (SHO), Madina Town police station, Rashid Mehmood, on charges of abusing his powers and tampering with the record of a quadruple murder case.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that four persons including Sheikh Naveed, his brothers Abdur Rasheed, Jameel and Javaid were shot dead as they reportedly have an old property dispute with their in-laws.

Madina Town police registered a case but the then SHO Sub-Inspector Rashid Mehmood allegedly tampered with the case record.

Receiving complaint, City Police Officer (CPO) ordered an inquiry against the said SHO and during an inquiry, the allegations were proved true. Therefore, the former SHO was arrested and a case was registered against him,

