Ex south Punjab PTI MPAs condemn May 9 vandalism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nine former members of provincial assembly (MPAs) from south Punjab Thursday condemned the May 9 vandalism the party activists had committed targeting state installations and memorials.

They hinted at leaving the party and said a patriot Pakistani can not be part of a party that follows the agenda of anti-national elements.

The ex-MPAs expressed their vehement support for Pakistan Armed Forces and demanded that those involved in the May 9 attacks should be brought to justice.

Zaheeruddin Ali Zai denounced the attacks on Jinah house, martyrs memorials, and other state installations "What PTI workers did was only expected from enemies of the country, h said,"We stand by Pakistan, our institutions, our army, and martyred soldiers are our pride."Ashraf Khan Rind said they all assembled here with one objective to condemn the acts of vandalism on May 9 adding that provoking people to stand against institutions was nothing but to cause unrest, and mayhem.