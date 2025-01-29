Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Calls On AJK President
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter' President and ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir called on Azad Jammu Kashmir state President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, it was officially said.
During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual concern, including the prevailing political situation in the State, a State government official handout issued here Wednesday said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’
MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilitation desk set up to address minority community grievances6 minutes ago
-
Police in hunt for rare injured deer and men who stole it6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly calls on AJK President6 minutes ago
-
Child protection unit inaugurated at Hafizabad6 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,290 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
E&T department orders strict action against token tax defaulters6 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro from Feb 2315 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana capmus awards 177 degrees in Its 19th Convocation16 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall continue in Upper Chitral, Rescue 1122 put on high alert16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Education Minister reveals distribution of free textbooks for academic year 2025 started16 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducted a surprise inspection of Police station, training school26 minutes ago
-
BISP, NAVTTC, and WHH join hands to enhance skill training and employment for deserving individuals26 minutes ago