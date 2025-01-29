Ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly calls on AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter' President and ex-Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir called on Azad Jammu Kashmir state President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, it was officially said.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual concern, including the prevailing political situation in the State, a State government official handout issued here Wednesday said.

