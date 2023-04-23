Ex speaker Balochistan Assembly passes away

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa passed away on Sunday, family sources confirmed.

He was suffering from lung cancer for a long time.

Mir zahoor Hussain Khosa died in a private hospital in Karachi.

The body of the deceased will be brought from Karachi to his native town Sahabatpur and the burial will be held in Hayridin.

The former provincial speaker Balochistan Assembly was a political rival of the late former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali.