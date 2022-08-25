UrduPoint.com

Ex-speaker NA's Brother Gets Bail In Illegal Possession Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 06:49 PM

A local court of Islamabad on Thursday accepted the pre-arrest bail of Adnan Qaiser, the brother of PTI leader Asad Qaiser, in a case pertaining to illegal possession of the building of Bowling Club in F-9 Park Islamabad

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the interim bail petition of Adnan Qaiser in FIR registered by the Margalla Police Station.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner's counsel Advocate Hasnain Haider Thahem said that according to the contract ten percent annual increase was agreed on the amount of auction of the said club. However, after sometime the possession of the club was taken by Adnan Qaiser and the Fazal & Co.

He said that Adnan Qaiser had to pay an amount worth Rs140 million to Fazal & Co. The lawyer said that his client and Fazal & Co had never been a bidder or license holder. He prayed the court to grant pre-arrest bail to his client as there was risk of his arrest.

After listening arguments, the court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth 50,000 and stopped the police from arresting Adnan Qaiser.

The Margalla police had registered FIR against the brother of ex-speaker national assembly on the complaint of official of municipal administration Muhammad Arif. According to the FIR, the MCI had given a contract of Bowling Club in 2019 to Liaqat Ali & Co.

