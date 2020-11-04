Ex Special Assistant to CM survives life attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Some unidentified attackers on Wednesday attempted a life attack on former special assistant to chief minister, Sindh Khadim Aradin who luckily managed to survive,however his three guards shot injured.

The injured security guards of Aradin were shifted to the Khairpur Civil Hospital.

The Khairpur police termed the attack a result of an enmity. Back in August 2013, the son of Khadim Aradin was killed in an ambush in Nara town of Khairpur.