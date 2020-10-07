UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-SSP, Two Others Indicted In Shahbaz Tatla Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

Ex-SSP, two others indicted in Shahbaz Tatla murder case

A sessions court on Wednesday indicted former senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel, Asad Sarwar and Irfan Ali in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday indicted former senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel, Asad Sarwar and Irfan Ali in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Javed conducted the case proceedings, wherein ex-SSP and his two accomplices were produced.

During the hearing, the court indicted all the accused, however, they denied charges levelled by the police in challan and contended to contest them.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 12 and summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the accused. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla and then burnt his body in acid before disposing of the remains.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police October All Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

10 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

40 minutes ago

Judicial Academy launches online training for newl ..

1 minute ago

EU chief urges UK to put Brexit 'cards on the tabl ..

1 minute ago

Masses reject opposition hue,cry : Dr Akhtar Malik ..

2 minutes ago

Two injured as cylinder catches fire

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.