Ex State Minister Shabbir Ali Qureshi Booked Over Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ex state minister Shabbir Ali Qureshi booked over corruption charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A case has been registered against former state minister and PTI leader Shabbir Ali Qureshi in Muzaffargarh anti-corruption police station over receiving commission and corruption charges in various projects.

According to the FIR, the PTI leader has been accused of receiving commissions in various projects, allotting projects to favorite contractors, and causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer by using substandard materials.

Allegations of corruption were also leveled against him in the construction of the mother-and-child hospital, the up gradation of the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Daira Din Panah, the roads and district council, the highway and building departments projects.

Police have started raids for his arrest but have not succeeded in arresting him so far.

