Ex-tehsildar arrested for supporting land grabbers

Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has taken former Tehsildar of Shalimar Tehsil into custody on account of not taking action against encroachers who encroached upon nine-kanal government land of worth Rs. 270 million and constructed building on it

The allegation against Asad Rasheed Butt, the accused, for helping the land grabbers has been proved in the investigation.

A case was registered against the accused in Police Station ACE Lahore-B.