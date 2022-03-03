UrduPoint.com

Ex-tehsildar Arrested For Supporting Land Grabbers

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has taken former Tehsildar of Shalimar Tehsil into custody on account of not taking action against encroachers who encroached upon nine-kanal government land of worth Rs. 270 million and constructed building on it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has taken former Tehsildar of Shalimar Tehsil into custody on account of not taking action against encroachers who encroached upon nine-kanal government land of worth Rs.

270 million and constructed building on it.

The allegation against Asad Rasheed Butt, the accused, for helping the land grabbers has been proved in the investigation.

A case was registered against the accused in Police Station ACE Lahore-B.

