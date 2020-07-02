UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US VP Biden To Seek Kashmir Solution, If Elected President: Democratic Party's Chief

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:25 PM

Ex-US VP Biden to seek Kashmir solution, if elected president: Democratic Party's chief

The US Democratic Party has assured Pakistani-American community activists that the party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, if elected, would contribute in promoting equitable solutions to the outstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine as well as the growing discrimination against Muslims in India

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The US Democratic Party has assured Pakistani-American community activists that the party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, if elected, would contribute in promoting equitable solutions to the outstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine as well as the growing discrimination against Muslims in India.

The assurance was given by Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, in a virtual meeting arranged by the American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) with the Biden presidential campaign.

Biden, a former vice president, will face President Donald Trump in the November elections. So far, he is leading Trump in all polls.

Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, APPAC's chairman, welcomed Perez at the start of the Zoom meeting, promising to work closely with him as he highlighted the problems facing Pakistani-Americans and the issues that are uppermost in their mind.

Perez thanked him for the offer of cooperation with the Biden campaign, saying the former president knows very well the dispute between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and would seek it's resolution.

He said Biden believes in a "big table" and would give the country's minorities adequate representation going forward. Perez, who sharply criticized the policies and actions of President Trump, especially towards Muslims, said Biden stands for "diversity".

Other community leaders also interacted with Perez during the virtual meeting on wide-ranging issues, especially some of the laws that affect them.

During the meeting, a total of $250,000 was raised for Biden's electoral campaign

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Palestine Trump November Muslim All

Recent Stories

Football industry will bounce back stronger from C ..

10 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Lima, Peru in fight again ..

41 minutes ago

Stocks rally as vaccine hope, recovery signs offse ..

30 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks post strong gains

33 seconds ago

European stock markets recover at open

35 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Stresses Absence of Proof ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.