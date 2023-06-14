Ex-USC in-charge awarded over 7-year imprisonment in corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A special judge of Central Anti-Corruption Khyber Pkhtunkhwa Rajab Ali on Wednesday awarded a total seven years and six months imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fine to an ex-incharge of Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

According to an official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) the accused Ihtesham Ul Haq was booked in a case registered under FIR No. 70/09, dated 26th November 2009, under sections 409, 418, 420 and 5 (2) PC Act.

The judge awarded three-year imprisonment with Rs 200,000 fine under section 409, six months imprisonment under section 418, two-year imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine under section 420 and two-year imprisonment with Rs 50,000 fine under 5 (2) PC Act.

The convicted person was involved in the embezzlement of USC funds amounting to Rs 725,725 and also the tempering of record of Utility Store Corporation Swabi.

Gul Rehman, presently posted as AD AHTC Peshawar, was the Inquiry Officer of the case while the Law officer Junaid Alam of ACC Peshawar pleaded the case.