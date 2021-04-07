Ex-VC ICP Dr. Habib passes away, laid to rest in Swat

Former Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar Professor Dr, Habib has passed away due to coronavirus infection, his brother Dr. Rashid confirmed the death here on Wednesday

Late Dr.

Habib was buried in his ancestral graveyard Matta, Swat with people from different walk of life including scores of his well-wishers, friends from literally circles, educationists, teaching faculty members of the Islamia College Peshawar University attended his Nimaza-e-Janaza, Dr. Rashid informed.

He said the doctors confirmed Coronavirus infection to Dr. Habib two days ago. Dr. Habib was the Vice Chancellor of Islamia College Peshawar University from 2016 to 2019, Director sports Islamia College Ali Khan Hoti, confirmed.