Ex-vice Chairman Yarn Market Dies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Ex-vice chairman yarn market dies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Former vice chairman yarn market Faisalabad, Shahid Parvaiz, died here on Sunday after a brief illness.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the ground of Government Technical High school near D-Ground.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including traders, businessmen, industrialists, exporters, importers and social activists participated in the funeral prayers.

