Ex-wife Turned Out To Be Killer Of Husband

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Ex-wife turned out to be killer of husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Wednesday to have resolved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting three accused including a woman.

Addressing a news conference, SP Madina Town Naeem Aziz Sindhu said the police found bullet riddled body of a man wrapped in a quilt on December 26. The victim was identified as Qasim Ali s/o Muhammad Aslam resident of Street No. 2 Raza Abad.

The police registered a murder case and started investigation on scientific lines.

On suspicion, the police took Parveen Bibi, the ex-wife of victim Qasim Ali, into custody for interrogation who confessed her crime.

She told the police that her two accomplices namely Muhammad Waqar, resident of Chak No.224-RB Fateh Din Wali and Owais, resident of Rex City Fateh Abad Sharqi abetted her in the murder.

She said that they called Qasim Ali in the house of Owais and served him toxic beverage.

Later, they shot him dead and threw his body outside Rex City after wrapping him into a quilt.

SP Madina Town further said that the police have also arrested both accomplices andrecovered the weapon used in the murder.

Further investigation was underway.

