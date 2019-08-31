Ex-XEN Irrigation, others booked in Muzaffargarh

Anti-corruption establishment registered a case against ex-XEN Irrigation Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid and others in Rs 80 million corruption scam

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-corruption establishment registered a case against ex-XEN Irrigation Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid and others in Rs 80 million corruption scam.

According to anti corruption officials, the contract of various projects pertaining to maintenance of dykes was awarded to favourite contractors during flood 2015 and full payment was also made to contractors on the completion of 20 percent work.

Owing to this, over Rs 80 million corruption was committed through maintenance of spurs, salaries of daily wages employees and on the name of other projects.

The anti corruption has started interrogation regarding corruption case after lodging case against ex-XEN, SDO, Sub-engineer and contractor of the projects.