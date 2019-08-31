UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-XEN Irrigation, Others Booked In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Ex-XEN Irrigation, others booked in Muzaffargarh

Anti-corruption establishment registered a case against ex-XEN Irrigation Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid and others in Rs 80 million corruption scam

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-corruption establishment registered a case against ex-XEN Irrigation Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid and others in Rs 80 million corruption scam.

According to anti corruption officials, the contract of various projects pertaining to maintenance of dykes was awarded to favourite contractors during flood 2015 and full payment was also made to contractors on the completion of 20 percent work.

Owing to this, over Rs 80 million corruption was committed through maintenance of spurs, salaries of daily wages employees and on the name of other projects.

The anti corruption has started interrogation regarding corruption case after lodging case against ex-XEN, SDO, Sub-engineer and contractor of the projects.

Related Topics

Corruption Flood 2015 Million

Recent Stories

Marsh a 'good option' says Australia chief Hohns a ..

2 minutes ago

Woman found murdered in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan grieves over loss of ..

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab to set-up camps for various ga ..

2 minutes ago

Strong security plan devised for Muharram: Bashara ..

12 minutes ago

SSP Larkana chalks out plan for Muharram security

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.