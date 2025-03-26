Exam centers to shift to government educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to shift the examination centers of private educational institutions to government institutions for the upcoming Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual exams.

The move aimed at ensuring better examination facilities for students from private institutions, as a large number of candidates appearing in government schools could create capacity issues.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all secondary education boards have been directed by the Chief Secretary to relocate private institutions' examination centers to government colleges.

In this regard, instructions have been issued to all government colleges to assist the relevant boards in setting up examination centers.

A copy of the notification has been sent to all regional directors and JMC coordinators to ensure implementation in their respective areas. Additionally, all board chairpersons, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, and relevant officers from the Higher Education Department have also been informed.

This initiative aimed at enhancing transparency in the education sector and improve the examination process.