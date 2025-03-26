Exam Centers To Shift To Government Educational Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to shift the examination centers of private educational institutions to government institutions for the upcoming Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual exams.
The move aimed at ensuring better examination facilities for students from private institutions, as a large number of candidates appearing in government schools could create capacity issues.
According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all secondary education boards have been directed by the Chief Secretary to relocate private institutions' examination centers to government colleges.
In this regard, instructions have been issued to all government colleges to assist the relevant boards in setting up examination centers.
A copy of the notification has been sent to all regional directors and JMC coordinators to ensure implementation in their respective areas. Additionally, all board chairpersons, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, and relevant officers from the Higher Education Department have also been informed.
This initiative aimed at enhancing transparency in the education sector and improve the examination process.
Recent Stories
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..
CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan
AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..
Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rangers, Police arrest three for extortion and illegal trade7 minutes ago
-
Exam centers to shift to government educational institutions8 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 72 properties in operation8 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on transporters over overcharging8 minutes ago
-
Modern science lab inaugurated8 minutes ago
-
Positive indicators during last year reflect govt's prudent economic policies: PM8 minutes ago
-
WHO to support Pakistan to achieve health goals8 minutes ago
-
Eid counters set up at Ramazan Bazaar18 minutes ago
-
DC review support plans for the disabled18 minutes ago
-
12 gamblers arrested in RA Bazaar area18 minutes ago
-
DC Chishtian chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements18 minutes ago
-
Partners urged to invest in ending TB28 minutes ago