Exam cheating material confiscated at Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram, Ameer Nawaz on Saturday visited books stationery stores of Parachinar and confiscated exam cheating material.

The confiscated material included pocket guides and micro photostat.

The AC on the occasion also warned strict action against selling of material that deemed unlawful in examination.

He said that using unfair means in examination tantamount to infringe the rights of another student. Cheating is a canker that should be stopped for the betterment of students to ensure transparent and fair examination, he said.