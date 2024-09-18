Exam Of Paramedical, Allied Health Sciences Diploma Resumed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The examinations under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences started across the province on Wednesday.
Controller Examination Dr Javed Sattar said these exams were being held for one and two-year diplomas in 23 different disciplines.
A total of 41 examination halls have been set up for 36000 male and female students across the province.
A staff of 320 government officials has been deployed to ensure transparency in Paramedical and Health Sciences diploma exams.
He said the examinations would continue till 26th September in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the tribal districts.
Sattar added that police force has also been deployed at examination halls for ensuring security.

