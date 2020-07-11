UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exam Of Religious School Of Bajaur Begins, 3935 Students Appearing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Exam of Religious School of Bajaur begins, 3935 students appearing

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) ::Like the rest of the country, the Annual Examinations of students of Religious Schools have started in all across Bajaur district here on Saturday.

Coordinator, Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia Maulana Zakirullah, said on Saturday that as in the rest of the country, 3935 students are appearing for examinations in 28 examination centers with full SOPs in Bajaur tribal district.

Examination centers have first washed and sprayed with a sanitizer and the temperature of each participating student is being checked. Every participant must wear a mask during the exam, he informed. While the supervisory staff at the examination centers arrange for the students to sit at a distance of six feet, he added.

This year, the time allotted for the papers has been fixed at three hours, from 7.00 am to 10.00 am, Maulana Zakirulah said, adding, "Students studying outside Bajaur district were also taking exams here due to which we have arranged two new examination centers for them which are located at Jamia Madinat-ul-Ulum Noikle and Jamia Riaz-ul-Ulum Bara Cheena Gayi.

Zakirullah further disclosed that for 3935 students, 28 examination centers have been set up for them in Bajaur district this year. There are 224 supervisory staff out of which 64 are supervising at eight examination centers for men and 160 at 20 examination centers for women.

Related Topics

Student Women All From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

60 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

1 hour ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

2 hours ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

3 hours ago

Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm w ..

3 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.