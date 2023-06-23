Exam system, teaching methodology need changes: CS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said on Friday that teaching methodology and examination system should be changed to make the education sector compatible with the modern requirements.

He was speaking at a ceremony, organised jointly by the Punjab Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination board at a local hotel on Friday on successful completion of the middle school programme, launched to unlock creativity in students of Danish schools.

The chief secretary said the programme was aimed to test and develop creative skills of students, studying at Danish schools. He said to improve the education sector, Danish schools were established as a model where quality education was being imparted to underprivileged students.

The chief secretary said efforts of the Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination Board to unlock the creativity in students were commendable.

The chief secretary also distributed shields among the principals and programme coordinators of Danish schools.

Managing Director Punjab Danish Schools Authority Ahmar Malik said that the projects of establishing Danish schools in Bhakkar, Taunsa and the Centre of Excellence in Chakwal and Pir Mahal would be completed this year. He said that more than 20,000 students were currently studying in 12 Danish schools in the province and these students were being provided with quality education along with food, uniform, accommodation and other facilities.

He said that more than 10,000 students had benefited from the Aga Khan University Examination Board's middle school programme. Secretary Schools Education Ahsan Waheed and Aga Khan University Examination Board CEO Shehzad Jeeva also spoke.