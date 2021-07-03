UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Examination Centers Announced In Districts Shaheed Benazirabad

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Examination centers announced in districts Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Controller Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in a an announcement said it has set up examinations centers at Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze.

The announcement said that improvers/failures and former candidates of 9th and 10th classes in order to give them a chance to improve or upgrade their position the examination are commencing from July 05, 2021.

According to announcements for girls and boys candidates of district Shaheed Benazirabad examination centers are set up at Government High school H.M. Khoja-2 Nawabshah for candidates of Naushehro Feroze center is set up at Government Madrasa High School Naushehro Feroze andGovernment High School Sanghar for candidates of Sanghar district.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah Sanghar July From Government

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: A quantum leap in the equine events a ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution orders jail for Asian ..

11 minutes ago

19,100 youths in UAE responded to Ministry of Stat ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan eyes stronger market presence in China th ..

34 minutes ago

India reports 44,111 new coronavirus cases, 738 de ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of first ba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.