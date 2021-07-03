Examination centers announced in districts Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Controller Examinations board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad in a an announcement said it has set up examinations centers at Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze.

The announcement said that improvers/failures and former candidates of 9th and 10th classes in order to give them a chance to improve or upgrade their position the examination are commencing from July 05, 2021.

According to announcements for girls and boys candidates of district Shaheed Benazirabad examination centers are set up at Government High school H.M. Khoja-2 Nawabshah for candidates of Naushehro Feroze center is set up at Government Madrasa High School Naushehro Feroze andGovernment High School Sanghar for candidates of Sanghar district.