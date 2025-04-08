Open Menu

Examination Centers Relocated Ahead Of Baisakhi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Examination Centers relocated ahead of Baisakhi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Ensuring smooth academic proceedings during the upcoming International Baisakhi Mela, the Chairman of the education board has authorized the relocation of two examination centers in Hassan Abdal to alternative institutions, because of security protocols.

The decision, confirmed by the Board's spokesperson, comes following a proposed change by the Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan.

According to the details, the Government Boys Higher Secondary school Hassan Abdal will now operate from the Government Boys Associate College Hassan Abdal, while the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Hassan Abdal shifts to the Government Associate College for Women on Hazara Road.

Amid Baisakhi celebrations, authorities confirmed that the revised roll number slips to the concerned students have been dispatched too.

“Students must adhere to the updated center details to prevent any logistical hurdles,” the spokesperson said, and urged them to follow the time table, mentioned in their roll number slips.

Additionally , the controller examination has also directed the center superintendents to allow candidates presenting verified old roll number slips to avoid any loss of students for appearing in the exams.

“Our priority remains the safe and orderly conduct of examination,” he said.

