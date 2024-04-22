Open Menu

Examination Centers Visited At Ranwal, Tank City

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Examination centers visited at Ranwal, Tank city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Monday made a surprise visit to several examination centers at Ranwal area and Tank city to ensure that Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination was underway in fair and transparent manner.

He inspected arrangements at the examination halls and issued strict instructions to the examination staff to prevent cheating and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

He said that surprise visits to examination halls would continue to ensure transparent conduct of the exams.

It is pertinent to mention that SSC exams were currently underway under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE), Dera amid effective arrangements to ensure transparency and fairness in conduct of exams.

.APP/slm

