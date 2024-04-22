Examination Centers Visited At Ranwal, Tank City
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam on Monday made a surprise visit to several examination centers at Ranwal area and Tank city to ensure that Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination was underway in fair and transparent manner.
He inspected arrangements at the examination halls and issued strict instructions to the examination staff to prevent cheating and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.
He said that surprise visits to examination halls would continue to ensure transparent conduct of the exams.
It is pertinent to mention that SSC exams were currently underway under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education(BISE), Dera amid effective arrangements to ensure transparency and fairness in conduct of exams.
.APP/slm
Recent Stories
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust ..
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK13 seconds ago
-
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK23 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields28 seconds ago
-
Farooq urges IIOJK youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s message of Khudi44 seconds ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city49 seconds ago
-
The success in the by-elections is a practical proof of the great love and trust of the people of Gu ..1 minute ago
-
Murree admin forms three teams to conduct operation against illegal constructions20 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes completion of tourism-related projects, activities on emergency basis21 minutes ago
-
Plastics pollution complex issue, needs stakeholder inclusive action to protect nature: Schofer21 minutes ago
-
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad41 minutes ago
-
Palwasha criticizes SIC's behaviour during President's address to Parliament51 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for focusing on practical vocational trainings51 minutes ago