Examination For Constables' Appointment Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

Examination for constables' appointment tomorrow

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Written test for induction of constables and lady constables- who have passed their running test- would be conducted by CTS (Candidates Testing Service) tomorrow (December 6) at Government College for Women Ali Pur.

According to police spokesman, it is mandatory for all to observe Standard Operating Procedures SOPs in and outside of the testing centre.

More Stories From Pakistan

