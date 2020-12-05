Examination for constables' appointment tomorrow

Written test for induction of constables and lady constables- who have passed their running test- would be conducted by CTS (Candidates Testing Service) tomorrow (December 6) at Government College for Women Ali Pur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Written test for induction of constables and lady constables- who have passed their running test- would be conducted by CTS (Candidates Testing Service) tomorrow (December 6) at Government College for Women Ali Pur.

According to police spokesman, it is mandatory for all to observe Standard Operating Procedures SOPs in and outside of the testing centre.