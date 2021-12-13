Examination system being reformed on modern lines; Raja Humayun

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Humayun Yasir Sarfaraz on Monday said that plans were being made to reform the examination system on modern lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Humayun Yasir Sarfaraz on Monday said that plans were being made to reform the examination system on modern lines.

While addressing the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected officials of Employees Welfare Association of Rawalpindi board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(RBISE), the Minister said that instead of taking a test of student's memory, the examination process should be of checking creativity, decision making and critical thinking of the student.

He said that presently IT industry in Punjab needed 30,000 professionals, but graduates of the required qualifications were not available and keeping these realities in mind, plans were being made to reform the education and examination system.

He said that no examination fee would be levied on the students of government schools, while workshops would also be organized to train teachers of private educational institutions affiliated with the examination boards.

Humayun lauded the RBISE for overcoming the financial deficit by improving administrative matters.

Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dr Ghulam Dastgir, while speaking on the occasion, said that the student" s problems were being solved at the earliest and one window operation had been introduced for this purpose. He noted that Rawalpindi Board was number one in Punjab from 2019, while more than 250 private educational institutions have been affiliated with the Board.

He said that tickets would be affixed for verification of credentials in the style of Higher Education Commission.

Newly elected officials of the Employees Welfare Association also addressed the occasion, while MPAs Latasib Satti, Abida Raja and officials of the association were also present on the occasion.