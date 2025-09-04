Examinations Showcase Students’ Performance; Says VC UoA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah on Thursday said that examinations are a true reflection of students’ hard work and performance, adding that a transparent and impartial system was the foundation of the institution’s credibility. He urged students to appear in the ongoing terminal examinations with dedication and integrity.
The University has formally started its terminal examinations with strict monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure fairness and discipline.
On the opening day, Registrar Zaibul Qamar, Controller of Examinations Dr. Aftab Alam and Assistant Controller of Examinations Lareeb Mughal visited different examination halls to review facilities provided to students.
Registrar Zaibul Qamar said that the administration’s top priority was to provide a peaceful and conducive environment, while stressing that any attempt of cheating or unlawful activity would be prevented.
Controller of Examinations Dr. Aftab Alam added that special monitoring teams had been constituted to inspect examination centers throughout the process.
Assistant Controller of Examinations Lareeb Mughal asked the staff to extend maximum facilitation to students and resolve their concerns immediately, enabling them to focus on their preparations.
