Exams, Academic Matters To Be Decided In Steering Committee Meeting: Sindh Minister For Education Saeed Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that the decisions regarding 9th and 10th class exams, new academic year and other matters related to the education will be finalized in consultation with the Sindh Education Department's steering committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that the decisions regarding 9th and 10th class exams, new academic year and other matters related to the education will be finalized in consultation with the Sindh Education Department's steering committee.

He said that a meeting of the steering committee had been convened that would meet soon to discuss the matters, said a news release here on Friday.

He said that the future of exams from 1st class to 8th class would also be decided in the meeting.

Saeed Ghani said that academic experts, heads of educational boards and institutions, representatives of associations of private schools, stakeholders and high-level educationists were members of the committee.

The Sindh government, the previous day, had already announced of not opening the educational institutions across the province.

