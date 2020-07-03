UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exams Approaching But Students Facing A Lot Of Issues As Low Speed Internet In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Exams approaching but students facing a lot of issues as low speed internet in IOK

The students are facing immense hardships due to low speed internet, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The students are facing immense hardships due to low speed internet, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as the exams are approaching and students have to go through online exams but are facing a lot of issues as the high speed internet continues to remain suspended in the Indian Occupied territory.

The students told media that they were not able to study because of low internet speed and now the boards and universities were conducting online exams, which made them suffer a lot. Due to low speed internet they are not able to appear in online classes and exams, which is taking a heavy toll on their academics, they deplored.

"I have to go for an online viva exam but I am not able to do it because the internet speed is too weak to clear the test.

It is very difficult for students to take online classes and exams in absence of high speed internet," Shakir, a student of UG 5th semester told media.

Students have already lost previous academic year due to the internet ban after the abrogation of Kashmir's special status by India in August last year.

"We as students are unable to surf through any videos which can help clear our doubts more efficiently. When teachers send us any assignment or link, we are not able to open it due to low speed internet. It takes a lot of time to download any document or video file," the students said.

A student of BG 4th semester said that he tried to open Gmail on his laptop but it was responding with a temporary error and finally after 20 minutes he was able to mail the answer sheet to the college authorities.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Internet Student August Media

Recent Stories

Burhan-like brave youth will give a befitting resp ..

7 minutes ago

144 POs among 636 arrested in June

7 minutes ago

Eight power pilferers booked in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Golf: Rocket Mortgage Classic scores

7 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open

11 minutes ago

Pakistan draws world community's attention to Kash ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.