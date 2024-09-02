Open Menu

Exams Of Spring Semester Begins: AIOU

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Exams of Spring Semester begins: AIOU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The final day of the exams of the Matric, FA, and ICom programs- Spring 2024 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Camps began on Monday in a peaceful manner and without any disturbance.

Regional Director AIOU, Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi accompanied by his senior staff visited the examination halls to check the examination process and basic facilities for students.

During the visit, he expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made at each exam hall.

Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi said that the pursuance of the directives by Vice-Chancellor, the roll number slips for Matric and Intermediate exams have also been uploaded to the AIOU mobile Application, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Related Topics

Google Mobile Visit Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan