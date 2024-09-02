Exams Of Spring Semester Begins: AIOU
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The final day of the exams of the Matric, FA, and ICom programs- Spring 2024 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Camps began on Monday in a peaceful manner and without any disturbance.
Regional Director AIOU, Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi accompanied by his senior staff visited the examination halls to check the examination process and basic facilities for students.
During the visit, he expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made at each exam hall.
Sayed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi said that the pursuance of the directives by Vice-Chancellor, the roll number slips for Matric and Intermediate exams have also been uploaded to the AIOU mobile Application, which is available on the Google Play Store.
