Excavation units sealed for illegal mining

District administration Swabi here Wednesday sealed five excavation units for violating the ban on illegal mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) District administration Swabi here Wednesday sealed five excavation units for violating the ban on illegal mining.

According to details, a team of district administration and local police raided Aladhair Baila area over reports of illegal

mining.

During raids five excavating units were sealed and machinery used in mining was confiscated. Cases have been registered against owners of excavation units for violating ban on illegal mining.

District administration has also warned indiscriminate action and cases against those found violating the ban on illegal mining.

APP/soa/mds/