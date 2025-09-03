Open Menu

Excavation Units Sealed For Illegal Mining

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 10:12 PM

Excavation units sealed for illegal mining

District administration Swabi here Wednesday sealed five excavation units for violating the ban on illegal mining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) District administration Swabi here Wednesday sealed five excavation units for violating the ban on illegal mining.

According to details, a team of district administration and local police raided Aladhair Baila area over reports of illegal

mining.

During raids five excavating units were sealed and machinery used in mining was confiscated. Cases have been registered against owners of excavation units for violating ban on illegal mining.

District administration has also warned indiscriminate action and cases against those found violating the ban on illegal mining.

APP/soa/mds/

Recent Stories

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

2 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

2 minutes ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

2 minutes ago
 Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

2 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

6 minutes ago
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

6 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

6 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

34 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan