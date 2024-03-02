Excavation work on ancient site Ganweriwala started in Cholistan

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, along with renowned archaeologist Professor Dr. Rafique Mughal, CEO Thaap Sajida Wandal and Director General Archaeology Punjab Shozab Saeed here on Saturday inaugurated the excavation work to bring the ancient city of Ganweriwala in the Cholistan desert into the limelight

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, along with renowned archaeologist Professor Dr. Rafique Mughal, CEO Thaap Sajida Wandal and Director General Archaeology Punjab Shozab Saeed here on Saturday inaugurated the excavation work to bring the ancient city of Ganweriwala in the Cholistan desert into the limelight. This project has been initiated through collaboration between the Punjab government, the Department of Archaeology, the Divisional Administration, and the social organization Thaap.

Present at the occasion were Professor Dr. Shazia Anjum from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Chairman of the Archaeology Department Professor Dr. Muhammad Waqar Mushtaq, Director Cholistan Development Authority Liaqat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Prince Aadil Abbasi, Prince Affan Abbasi, and others. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar expressed that the remains of Ganweriwala city in Cholistan span over an area of 80 hectares. He mentioned that Ganweriwala contains relics of the ancient Indus civilization and is the second-largest ancient city buried in Cholistan after Mohenjo-Daro. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated that Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman has shown special interest in this matter and made funds available for initiating the Ganweriwala project. He mentioned that Derawar Fort has been included in the temporary list of UNESCO's historical heritage and steps will be taken for its inclusion in the permanent list of UNESCO's historical heritage so that with the cooperation of international organizations, Derawar Fort and other historical forts can be preserved and restored according to their historical significance. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated there is potential to enhance the national economy within Cholistan. We cannot only explore its civilization but also benefit from its natural environment. Renowned archaeologist Dr. Rafique Mughal, while speaking to representatives of the media at the inauguration of the excavation site in Ganweriwala, stated that Ganweriwala was a smaller but strategically significant city compared to Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa.

Like Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa, cities of that era were generally situated on elevated areas and around a central mound. Ganweriwala was also established in a similar manner around a mound. He emphasized the importance of directing special attention to this site for research, urging young researchers and university students to explore the artifacts of this lost civilization. Director General Archaeology Shozab Saeed mentioned that as per the Punjab government's project, the excavation work in Ganweriwala under the supervision of renowned experts in ancient artifacts has commenced, with an eight-member committee led by an expert in ancient artifacts and former Director General Archaeology Dr. Rafique Mughal. He mentioned that the discoveries in this city will reveal many secrets and aspects of past civilizations and cultures to the world. Chief Operating Officer Thaap Professor Sajida Wandal revealed that Ganweriwala, located approximately 60 kilometers southwest of the fort of Derawar, lies between Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa, with a distance of 340 kilometers from Mohenjo-daro and 260 kilometers from Harappa. According to experts, this region was inhabited along the banks of the Hakra River, where the residents engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry, but now the remnants of the city and the Hakra River are the only visible remains. It was mentioned that these remnants were discovered by the former Director General of Punjab Archaeology, Dr. Muhammad Rafique Mughal, in 1975. However, excavation work has not been carried out yet due to a lack of resources, water proximity, and manpower. Professor Sajida Wandal observed the presence of mud brick walls at this site, similar to those found at other locations in the Indus Valley, along with pottery shards and some novelties.