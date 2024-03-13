Excavator Operator Dies In Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 03:20 PM
CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) An excavator operator died during snow clearing operation from roads in Arkari valley in lower Chitral, police informed on Wednesday.
Police said the operator of a private excavator named Ameer was busy in removing snow from the road of Arkari but due to rough terrain and heavy snow, the excavator overturned and Ameer died under its heavy cabin.
The deceased’s father Ghulam Shah said Ameer was a young boy and the lone breadwinner for his family. The ailing father said Ameer's death has left them in great pain and worries.
He said Ameer used to bring medicines for him and food for the family.
Ghulam Shah appealed to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the district administration to provide financial assistance to his family. He said due to heavy snowfall the area people were faced with great hardship including shortage of food items, medicines and schooling.
He urged the authorities to clear the snow-covered roads in their area and provide needed items to the locals during the holy month of Ramadan.
APP/ghf/vak
