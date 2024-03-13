Excavator Operator Dies On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM
A young boy who was working as driver of an excavator passed away after an accident while going to clear the road to Arkari in Lower Chitral on Wednesday
Former village council nazim Abdul Majeed, talking to APP said that the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral directed to address the snow-clearing needs on the Arkari road.
Consequently, a private excavator machine was engaged for this purpose. However, the excavator suddenly overturned on Amir Shah, son of Ghulam Shah,killing the driver on the spot.
Amir was the sole supporter of his parents, and there is no one in the family to support them.
Abdul Majeed has appealed the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the district administration to provide financial assistance to Amir's family.
Additionally, he urged for the swift reopening of the Arkari road and the delivery of relief goods to prevent further suffering and starvation among the local populace.
