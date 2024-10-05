Excellence Awards Distributed Among Teachers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar distributed excellence awards among teachers of Bahawalpur district for their exceptional performance.
A ceremony was held at Government Girls High school Model Town-A Bahawalpur where the Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly gave away shields and excellence awards to teachers.
Chief Executive Officer (Education), Muhammad Akram was also present.
Addressing the ceremony, the deputy speaker said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, practical measures were being taken to bring revolution in the field of education. “The government has been taking special steps for increasing literacy rate in the province,” he said.
