Excellence Centres to be set up in 3 colleges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):Excellence Centres will be established in three colleges of Faisalabad division in order to provide the best educational facilities to students.

According to official sources, these centers will be set up in technical colleges including Government College of Technology for Women, People's Colony, College of Technology Samanabad and Technical Staff Training College.

Principal Government College of Technology Zareen Saeed told APP that new academic blocks, hostels and IT labs would be constructed in addition to providing other facilities in these excellence centres.

The Punjab government has initiated the project in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to equip our youths with the latest technical education, she added.