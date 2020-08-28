UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excellence Centres To Be Set Up In 3 Colleges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:18 AM

Excellence Centres to be set up in 3 colleges

Excellence Centres will be established in three colleges of Faisalabad division in order to provide the best educational facilities to students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):Excellence Centres will be established in three colleges of Faisalabad division in order to provide the best educational facilities to students.

According to official sources, these centers will be set up in technical colleges including Government College of Technology for Women, People's Colony, College of Technology Samanabad and Technical Staff Training College.

Principal Government College of Technology Zareen Saeed told APP that new academic blocks, hostels and IT labs would be constructed in addition to providing other facilities in these excellence centres.

The Punjab government has initiated the project in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to equip our youths with the latest technical education, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Education Government Of Punjab Women Asian Development Bank Government Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

21 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition to be held responsible if FATF-blacklis ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner for gearing up work to plug breach in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.