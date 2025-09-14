Excellence in Higher Education project, a game changer for globalizing Pakistani universities; Dr. Bushra Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Pakistani universities need to align to the globally practiced methodologies and trends in higher education to attain internationalization. We need to invest in the universities financially to uplift them by meeting the international standards. We have talent, but need to shift the minds towards innovative research and global accreditations.

This was expressed by Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza TI.PoP, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), in a brief talk with APP. She emphasized that the Excellence in Higher Education project is a transformative initiative aimed at elevating the academic standards of Pakistani universities to meet global benchmarks. She highlighted the significance of the recently held Capacity Building Workshop, led by Professor Dr. Rahat Munir, Head of Accounting and Corporate Governance at Macquarie business school, Australia. The workshop focused on adopting modern teaching methodologies, securing international accreditation, improving global rankings, and preparing students for future careers in an evolving job market.

She underscored that financial investment is critical for academic and economic progress in higher education, as it enables the provision of world-class education and practical training, positioning students for success both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Bushra expressed gratitude to the Punjab Higher Education Minister for selecting FJWU, along with the University of the Punjab and GC University Lahore, for this pilot project, which is set to expand to other institutions in the future. She noted that the project will serve as a catalyst for aligning Pakistani universities with international standards, fostering innovation and excellence.

She informed that, following the deliberations during the workshop attended by high ranking academia, fellow VCs and faculties, the FJWU team was intensely engaged to chalk out the future mongering of the project.

"Our team, comprising Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin,Biotechnology Department/ Director Campus II FJWU, Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin, Economics Department/Director QEC, Prof. Dr. Sarwat Rasool, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Malik Ghulam Bahlol, Dean of Education, , Prof. Dr. Nargis, Dr. Ishrat, and Dr. Farooq will lead the future course on the project", the VC added.

Mentioning the top brass who discussed the ways and means to carry forward the said project, Dr. Bushra said that the high calibrated workshop was attended by Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (HI,SI), Chairperson, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), Ghulam Farid, Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Zahida Azher, Additional Secretary, HED, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (TI), VC University of the Punjab; and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhary, VC GC University, Lahore.

Dr. Bushra expressed confidence that the initiative would set a precedent for other universities, driving a revolution in Pakistan’s higher education sector. She reaffirmed FJWU’s dedication to empowering female students, nurturing their potential, and preparing them to tackle future challenges with confidence and competence.

Dr. Bushra Mirza said that FJWU is committed to equipping its students with cutting-edge skills, particularly through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

"This approach ensures that graduates are ready for dynamic future careers", she said adding FJWU university’s academic framework emphasizes robust curricula, professional skill development, and fostering competencies for global competition.

“Our goal is to produce graduates who are not only academically sound but also capable of leading in diverse professional avenues,” she added.395