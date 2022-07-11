Excellent arrangements kept Lahore clean during Eid-ul-Adha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) made excellent cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital during Eid-ul-Azha.

On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, this year, the cleaning operation strategy on Eid days has been a record success because 100 percent area of the city was completely cleared on the moonlit night (Chand Raat) and about 2,000 tons additional waste was picked up and destroyed thus bringing cleanliness liability to zero in the morning of Eid.

Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan said that a major operation is underway in Lahore to remove animal carcasses.

On the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, he said, the LMC removed 17,504 tons of waste due to availability of modern machinery, human resource, timely supply of bags, awareness campaign, and effective monitoring from all levels.

The company also resolved 6,700 citizens' complaints with full focus on timely grievance redressal. Ahmad Hasaan along with Lahore Division Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman visited Garhi Shahu and Namia Naeemia. They inspected sanitation at Jamia Naeemia Collective Altar, Garhi Shahu. They also distributed sweets among the LWMC field workers Garhi Shahu Chowk.

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal also visited various parts of city including LWMC camps at Ferozpur Road, Walton Road, and Chungi Amar Sadhu to review cleanliness arrangements on second day of Eid-ul-Azha. These LWMC set up camps at more than 300 places to provide wastage related facilitation to the citizen.

During the visit, the CS directed the LWMC staff to further improve the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements. He also urged the people to support the government in its efforts for improving cleanliness, adding that provision of a clean environment to citizens was government's priority. The CS also appreciated the LWMC field workers and staff for providing cleanliness services to citizens on Eid-ul-Adha.

According to Lahore Division Commissioner Usman Younis, a total of 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste have been established and so far more than 27,000 ton of animals waste has been collected from the city. More than 11,000 LWMC workers are taking part in the special arrangements for solid waste management during Eid.

Free waste bags are also being provided to the people at LWMC camps, union council camps, zonal offices, major mosques and Eidgahs.

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Sher Chattha and Assistant Commissioners (ACs), LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider also visiting various localities of the city to check the cleanliness operation. AC City Adnan Rashid reviewed the route of Badshahi Mosque.

AC Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem visited route Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Masjid Siddique Swami Nagar and Masjid Bab islam. AC Raiwind Larib Aslam visited Jati Umrah route, Main Lahore Road and Sundar Road, while AC Cant. Qaratalain Zaffar visited LWMC camp. AC Model Town Sonia Sadaf visited Liberty Market and Gaddafi area.

The officers of district administration Lahore, MCL (Municipal Corporation Lahore), LWMC are also active in the field. Around 1.5 million bags are being distributed among the citizens to put the remains of the sacrificial animals in the bags.

DC Lahore Umar Sher Chattha visited Garhi Shahu, China Scheme and other areas and reviewed the process of animal waste removal. He told media that LWMC has so far lifted more than 5,000 of animal carcasses. The 110 temporary collection points set up in different towns are being zero-waste on a daily basis.

On the first day of Eid, operational vehicles made 947 trips and delivered 17,481 tons of waste to landfill site, while on the second day of Eid, operational vehicles made 824 trips and delivered 15,649 tons of waste to the landfill site.

He mentioned that 1139 helpline has so far received 5,824 complaints from citizens and 5660 complaints were resolved immediately, and work on 164 complaints continued. The 18 complaints received to Local Government Control Room were immediately resolved.

The cleaning operation has also started on the second day of Eid from 6 a.m. 180 T-loaders and 154 trolleys are working in 190 collective altars to lift the waste. More than 1,000 large vehicles and more than 3,000 pick-ups are engaged in the clean-up operation, he said and added that loaders and trolleys at each communal altar.

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 to ban burning of animal heads and feet alongside the roads, public places and streets etc. during Eid-ul-Adha. Ten people were arrested on violation of the ban and 12 cases were registered during operation was carried out in Allama Iqbal Town Zone, Wagah Zone and other towns.