Excellent police officers, jawans to be awarded: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that police officers and jawans who excelled in line of duty would be generously awarded and encouraged at every forum.

He expressed these views while distributing cash and commendation certificates among Charsadda, Lower Dir, Hangu police CTD police and Intelligence Bureau at a ceremony held at CPO Peshawar on Friday.

It is worth recalling that Charsadda police had successfully traced and arrested the accused in the innocent child Zainab murder case, Lower Dir police had arrested the accused involved in the dacoity at Jandool filling station Munda during night time.

In this case an ASI Naseer Khan had been martyred while 3 Cops got injured during the firing of the dacoits.

Similarly, Hangu police arrested the accused involved in the murder of Madeeha within 24 hours and had also recovered huge quantity of narcotics.

Addressing on the occasion the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the professionalism and hard work of the police teams in these cases.

He said that tracing out these blind cases by arresting the real accused along with weapons of offence spoke volume of the professional commitment and best policing of the KP police.

The IGP said that credit equally goes to the other law enforcing agencies who are extending much needed required help to KP police and due to their best coordination even the challenging cases are being worked out with quick succession.

The Police chief particularly thanked all security forces for their unflinching support and hoped that they will extend cooperation to police in future too for combating anti-state elements.

He further informed that being a force commander it was a matter of great pleasure and professional satisfaction to award jawans on good work and urged upon the awardees to take every incident as a challenge and put their best for tracing the real accused and thus bring more success and laurels for the KP police.

Additional IGP HQRS Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad, Additional IGP Investigation Feroze Shah, DIG Mardan Sher Akbar Khan, DIG Kohat Hafiz Tayab Cheema, DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan and other high ranking police officers were also present on this occasion.