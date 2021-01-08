Excellent policing mechanism is underway in NMDs: KP IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) KPK Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday said that steps are underway to to ensure excellent policing mechanism in the newly merged districts (NMDs) with break neck speed.

He said not only the local people welcomed the merger but the rest of the country also accepted the decision with the hope that collective efforts would be made for prosperity and development of the mother land.

He expressed these views during a lecture delivered to students on "FATA Merger" during his visit to Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology Peshawar.

In his lecture the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi threw light in detail on the background, geography, administrative structure, local customs and traditions and way of life of the people of tribal areas.

He also dwelt at length about the effective role of police and judiciary in the area after the merger and termed it revolutionary.

Referring to the steps adopted for policing in the merged districts the IGP disclosed that 29 thousands ex-Levies and Khasadar had been absorbed with all incentives and privileges in the KP police force added that now they are being imparted basic and professional trainings.

The IGP said that police stations had been established, formal FIRs and Roznamcha are being registered and cases are regularly processed in the courts of law.

The IGP informed the students that we are facing the use of proliferation of social media and are to be very careful of using it and before any step and decision we should analyze the factual things.

The IGP informed that we are also facing with the Fifth Generation War and have to realize the situation and keep ourselves safe from its negative impact.