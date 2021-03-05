UrduPoint.com
Excellent Training, Commitment Enhance Operational Capability For Effective Response To All Threats, Challenges: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday during his visit to field training area in Cholistan Desert said excellent training and commitment enhanced the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday during his visit to field training area in Cholistan Desert said excellent training and commitment enhanced the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges.

During his visit, he was briefed about conduct modalities of two weeks long corps level exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive operation cycle of a corps.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, the COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

Later, he visited logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

